How a food writer struggling with mental illness found comfort through cooking

ABC News(NEW YORK) — When David Leite was a young boy, his mother used to write notes all over a banana every morning and leave them at his seat at the breakfast table. She called him “banana head” for fun, he said, and every day, there would be a new message from her.

“One end of the banana would say, ‘God bless,’ the other side would say, ‘We love you,’” and then the middle part, which was the big real estate, was anything going on that day, ‘Have a good day,’ ‘Break a leg’ if it was school drama club, ‘Do …read more