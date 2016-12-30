How Alcohol Affects the Body in Cold Weather

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Popping a bottle of champagne during a New Year’s Eve bash may be a tradition, but drinking in excess while ringing in 2017 can be especially dangerous in cold weather.

Liquor can help you “feel” warmer as blood vessels on the skin’s surface open, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center. However, that “feeling” of warmth does not mean your body temperature will be affected. You will still be just as likely to get frostbite or hypothermia.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to abstain from caffeinated and alcoholic beverages while in the cold …read more


