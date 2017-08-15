How animal behavior may change when the total solar eclipse darkens skies

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Animals across the country may react strangely on Monday as the first total solar eclipse to traverse the sky above the continental United States in decades takes place, experts say.

“In total solar eclipses, there are observations of animals going to sleep,” Rick Schwartz, an animal behavior expert with the San Diego Zoo, told ABC News. “The animals take the visual cues of the light dimming, and the temperature cues.”

“You hear the increase of bird calls and insects that you usually associate with nightfall,” Schwartz added. “Farmers have said that the cows lay down on the field or …read more