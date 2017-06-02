How climate change and air pollution can affect your health

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the landmark Paris climate agreement could have far-reaching consequences on climate and fossil fuel emissions in the future.

While climate change and pollution are often discussed in terms of environmental damage, they can also greatly impact public health.

Under the Paris agreement, the U.S. said it would cut carbon emissions by 26-28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025, and parties agreed to try to hold global temperatures to no more than 2 degrees Celsius above temperatures in the late 1800s.

Jeffrey Shaman, director of the Climate and Health Program at the Mailman …read more


