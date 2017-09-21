“How Deep Is Your Love” for the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack? Deluxe box set on the way

Capitol/UMeThis year marks the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever, one of the most influential and impactful movies of the ’70s — and its best-selling soundtrack was equally iconic. So get out your white three-piece suit and put on your dancing shoes, because in November, that soundtrack — which has sold an estimated 40 million copies worldwide — is getting the super deluxe box set treatment.

The set features two CDs containing the remastered original album and four remixes, as well as a 180-gram two-LP vinyl version of the remastered album. There’s also …read more