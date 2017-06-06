How experts say we can try to cope with ‘this level of terrorism’

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The terrorist attack in London that killed seven people and left dozens more injured came less than two weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester and on the heels of attacks in the Philippines, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, and France earlier this year.

Given the number of high-profile attacks inspired, directed or claimed by the Islamic State group, many are asking whether the public must become used to a certain level of terrorism in their lives.

"It's unfortunate, but yes, at least in certain countries, we will have to get used to this level of terrorism until