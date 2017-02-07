How Lady Gaga Got in Shape for Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Lady Gaga pulled off a stunningly acrobatic and high-powered performance on the world’s biggest stage at Super Bowl 51 in Houston on Sunday, singing a medley of her greatest hits all while flying through the air and dancing across multiple stages.

Over the past several months, the singer worked tirelessly on both her body and vocals at the same time to ensure a flawless show.

“Well I work out a lot and I do VersaClimbing while I sing,” Gaga told ABC News’ Michael Strahan of her demanding training program using a VersaClimber, an exercise machine that “combines both …read more