How Sanctuary Farm helped grow the vegan movement in America

BananaStock/Thinkstock(WATKINS GLEN, N.Y.) — Long before vegan restaurants took root in major U.S. cities, Gene Baur sold vegan hotdogs at Grateful Dead concerts to get the seed money for America’s first shelter for farm animals.

Founded in 1986, Sanctuary Farm now houses over 800 cows, pigs, goats, sheep and chickens on its 175-acre field in Watkins Glen, New York. Instead of being raised for slaughterhouses, these animals are provided with a degree of care typically reserved for family pets.

“At Farm Sanctuary, animals are friends not food. They get to live their lives, they get to enjoy their lives,” said Baur.

In addition


