How ‘Sesame Street’ is helping kids learn to cope with trauma

Creatas/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Big Bird and his “Sesame Street” buddies are taking on a new mission: helping kids learn to cope with stress and trauma.

“Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit offshoot of the long-running children’s program “Sesame Street,” launched the powerful new initiative, which was designed with the help of psychologists, the same week that the nation was rocked by the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The initiative includes materials for parents, caregivers and social workers, as well as video elements featuring the beloved “Sesame Street” Muppets demonstrating the simple exercises to help children to feel safe and cope with the …read more


