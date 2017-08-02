How social media ‘pressure’ and depression may be linked in teens

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The haunting Instagram posts that an Ivy League college athlete posted shortly before she killed herself are raising questions over whether social media could be linked to depression, especially for teenage girls, according to the author of a new book.

In January 2014, 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania track star Madison Holleran’s suicide rocked her community and college campus. Just hours before she jumped to her death, the freshman posted a photo on Instagram of the scenery at a local park in Philadelphia.

In the weeks before her suicide, on all of Holleran's social media platforms, she seemed to be


