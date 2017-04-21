How the new ‘Trumpcare’ proposal could affect consumers

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Weeks after Republicans’ proposed health care bill failed before coming to a vote, representatives are floating new proposals in the hopes of salvaging their original plan to “repeal and replace” Obamacare.

The latest fix comes in the form of an amendment to the original bill from Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ). MacArthur worked with House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows to craft the amendment, which would give states the option to apply for waivers that exempt them from certain federal standards for health insurance coverage.

If passed, the amendment could affect two key areas of people’s health insurance coverage: their essential …read more