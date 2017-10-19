How this bride found out her husband is a real-life Ethiopian prince

manifeesto/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — When one woman met a young man in a popular D.C. nightclub, she had no idea she’d go onto marry him, much less become part of a royal family.

But that’s just what happened when Ariana Austin met Joel Makonnen in Pearl Nightclub 12 years ago.

Austin told ABC News it was “days before my 22nd birthday” and she had no idea the relationship would last. “We were just so young; that’s the thing,” she recalled.

But for Makonnen, 35, the great-grandson of Ethiopia’s last emperor, Haile Selassie, he had a feeling right away that Austin was different, noting that “within …read more