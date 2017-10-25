How to do a festive, full-body pumpkin workout

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A festive fall exercise fad that uses pumpkins as props to help you get toned in time for Halloween has taken social media by storm this year.

Josey Greenwell, a trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp, demonstrated four simple moves live on “Good Morning America” that can help get your body in shape and make you feel less guilty about indulging in Halloween candy.

To get into the Halloween spirit, Greenwell replaced a traditional medicine ball with a pumpkin while doing this full body workout.

While the size and weight of your pumpkin can vary based on your individual skill levels, …read more