How to feed 800 million: The battle over the future of US food aid

Patricia Garamendi(NEW YORK) — Cornell economist Chris Barrett sometimes shows audiences a photo he took in 2003 of a mother in Kenya holding her thin child.

“He’s so undernourished,” said Barrett, whose field research has spanned sub-Saharan Africa.

Roughly 815 million people around the world suffered from chronic malnourishment last year alone, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

The way the U.S. helps the world’s hungry could be impacted by potential changes to provisions in the upcoming 2018 Farm Bill, particularly those regarding international food assistance programs.

