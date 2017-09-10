How to help those impacted by Hurricane Irma

Air Hait/WPBF-TV(MIAMI) — Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida on Sunday, days after the powerful storm’s winds and rain devastated many islands in the Caribbean.

Many humanitarian organizations are still reeling from the massive devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which inundated Houston with deadly floodwater less than two weeks ago.

Here are some ways to help those impacted by Irma. All of the charity organizations below have been approved by the nonprofit group Charity Navigator as highly-rated organizations that are currently responding to areas affected by Irma.

American Red Cross

“The Red Cross has mobilized its second massive hurricane response in …read more