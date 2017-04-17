How to talk to your kids about pot

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The public attitude toward marijuana has changed within the U.S., with more than half of states legalizing the drug for medicinal or recreational purposes.

But the changing attitudes and loosening of legal barriers raise a question for parents: What should they tell their children about marijuana use and its possible risks?

Parents appear to be less concerned with marijuana use compared to other issues. According to the Yahoo-Marist poll released today, most people are more concerned about their children having sex or smoking cigarettes than smoking marijuana. Experts say the parent-child conversation about marijuana may have to be more …read more