How to workout like Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — The longtime personal trainer of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — who has gained the nickname “The Notorious R.B.G.” — shared secrets for how the 84-year-old stays physically strong every day as she interprets the Constitution.

Bryant Johnson has been training Ginsburg since 1999, shortly after she was treated for colon cancer. Ginsburg has referred to Johnson in a past interview as the most important person in her life.

The two have worked together to rebuild her strength and bone density following the oldest Supreme Court Justice’s two battles with cancer.

Johnson described Ginsburg as "inspiring" in a statement