How two moms are celebrating Mother’s Day with their 1st child

Lauren Wethers Coggins (WASHINGTON) — Figuring out what to do for Mom on Mother’s Day is usually hard enough.

But for two Maryland women who welcomed their first child last December, it’s been difficult trying to figure out how to celebrate each other in a unique way.

Lauren Wethers Coggins met her future wife, Essence Coggins, 11 years ago in Washington, D.C., at Howard University.

“One Howard homecoming, we kept crossing each other’s paths,” Wethers Coggins told ABC News. “The universe was saying, ‘Can y’all at least exchange information?'”

A year later, they began dating. The Cogginses, who live in Oxon Hill, Maryland, wed …read more