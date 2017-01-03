How Water Poured on Rodenticide Caused 4 Deaths in a Texas Home

iStock/Thinkstock(AMARILLO, Texas) — The deaths of four family members in a Texas mobile home that authorities said was due to fumes from a rodenticide have put the spotlight on a chemical called aluminum phosphide, which can turn into a deadly gas called phosphine gas.

Aluminum phosphide is often used in pellet form to kill burrowing rodents, according to Dr. Edward Otton, a toxicologist at the Cincinnati Poison Control Center.

“The moisture in the ground will convert that [buried] pellet into gas and kill the rodent,” Otton said.

In Monday’s deadly incident in Amarillo, Texas, surviving family members said they had used a pesticide …read more