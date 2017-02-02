Hundreds of Scientists Offer Lab Space for People Affected by Trump Travel Ban

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Scientists across the globe are offering up laboratory space to U.S.-based researchers who may be impacted by President Trump’s executive order to temporarily ban most travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations.

One list started on Wednesday already has more than 460 offers of assistance after it was launched by the European Molecular Biology Organization. A spokesman for the EMBO, a professional organization based in Germany for researchers specializing in life sciences, said the group has had a new offer of help every few minutes.

“It was really a spontaneous thing,” EMBO spokesman Tillman Kiessling told ABC News today of the …read more