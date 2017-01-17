Hundreds of Strangers Raise Over $40K to Keep 108-Year-Old Ohio Woman in Her Assisted Living Home

Courtesy Susan Hatfield(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Hundreds of strangers have raised more than $40,000 so that a 108-year-old woman can stay in her assisted living home in Columbus, Ohio.

Carrie Lou Rausch has been living at the home, Sunrise on the Scioto, for the past three years since she was 105, according to her 67-year-old daughter, Susan Hatfield.

“To put it delicately, I didn’t know she would live to be 108, and towards the end of last year, I knew she was getting low on funds,” Hatfield told ABC News Tuesday.

Since Sunrise on the Scioto does not accept Medicaid, Rausch was facing the …read more