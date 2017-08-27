Hurricane Harvey: Houston-area hospitals preparing to evacuate patients

iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — Hospitals in the Houston area are preparing to make evacuations as flood waters rise in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Water flooded the basement of the Ben Taub General Hospital, disrupting food, pharmacy and central supply services. Ben Taub, one of only two comprehensive, level 1 trauma centers in Houston, says their concern now is finding ways to get critical care patients to safety.

“Our first concern is patients on ventilator support,” hospital spokesman Bryan McLeod said.

For now, 17 to 18 patients require ventilator support to breathe, McLeod told ABC News. After they have been evacuated, McLeod said, the hospital …read more