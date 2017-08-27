Hurricane Harvey: What officials say to do if you’re in distress

Courtney Fischer, KTRK (HOUSTON) — Many residents in southeastern Texas have been stranded or left in distress after Hurricane Harvey pummeled the area with unprecedented flooding.

Here is what officials say to do if you are in need of help as a result of the storm:

Find shelter or stay home

Officials are recommending that people avoid going outdoors and into the flood waters.

“If you don’t need to be out, PLEASE stay home,” The Harris County Sheriff’s Office warns.