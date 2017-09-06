Hurricane Relief and How You Can Help

In the past few days we’ve witnessed the fury of Hurricane Harvey and destruction on an almost unimaginable scale in Texas and Louisiana. We’ve also witnessed the incredible caring and concern of neighbors helping neighbors and long-distance neighbors donating to the relief efforts.

Now we have Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic Ocean storm ever recorded poised to spread destruction over Florida and possibly the East coast.

Our country may be seeing the worst disasters in history. The need for help is unprecedented. We know KIXI listeners are among the most caring and generous. If you are looking for a way to help, here are two major organizations doing an incredible job in hurricane relief efforts:

American Red Cross: To donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation.

The Salvation Army: To donate, visit givesalvationarmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769

Of course, there are other worthy organizations doing good work in this time of need. If you have a favorite, trusted charity, we encourage you to consider making an appropriate donation.

Unfortunately, in times like these unscrupulous criminals will try to trick you into donating to fictitious organizations. Make sure the organization you’re giving to is legitimate. One Web site that can help is www.charitynavigator.org.

Thank you for caring, thank you for helping.