‘I felt like the monster was chasing us:’ Woman speaks out after 11 people in her family get breast cancer

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A Pennsylvania woman has made it her mission to raise awareness for the devastation that breast cancer can cause after 11 women in her family — including herself — have been diagnosed with the disease.

“I felt like the monster was chasing us and now it’s close. I’m thinking to myself, ‘I may be next,'” Felicia Johnson told ABC News’ Robin Roberts of watching the women in her family, who span three generations, be diagnosed with breast cancer. Johnson opened up to Roberts as part of a new digital series on WebMD, “Advanced Breast Cancer: Courage, Comfort …read more