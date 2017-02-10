“I Hope She Felt Love”: Whitney Houston Remembered Five Years Later

Michael Caulfield/WireImage for BET NetworkThis Saturday, February 11, marks the fifth anniversary of Whitney Houston‘s untimely death at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The then-48-year-old icon was found in the bathtub of her hotel suite, unconscious, as guests proceeded to gather downstairs for her mentor Clive Davis‘ annual pre-Grammy Awards party.

Essence magazine Entertainment Director Cori Murray, who interviewed Houston several weeks before her death, remembers the moment she first heard the news of Whitney’s passing, after having seen the superstar during that fateful Grammy weekend five years ago.

