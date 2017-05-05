IamaPreexistingCondition trends on Twitter after Houses passes health care bill

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Twitter users concerned about the bill passed the House to repeal and replace Obamacare are sharing their personal health stories on Twitter under the hashtag #IamaPreexistingCondition.

The hashtag started to trend hours after Republicans in the House narrowly pushed through the American Health Care Act, which would drastically remake health care in the U.S.

By midday Friday, it had trended worldwide with about 146,000 tweets so far.

Some celebrities joined in.