#IamaPreexistingCondition trends on Twitter after Houses passes health care bill

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Twitter users concerned about the bill passed the House to repeal and replace Obamacare are sharing their personal health stories on Twitter under the hashtag #IamaPreexistingCondition.

The hashtag started to trend hours after Republicans in the House narrowly pushed through the American Health Care Act, which would drastically remake health care in the U.S.

By midday Friday, it had trended worldwide with about 146,000 tweets so far.

Some celebrities joined in.

My name is Alyssa Milano. I have anxiety disorder, 2 pregnancies, 2 c-sections and cystic acne. #IAmAPreexistingCondition pic.twitter.com/ywsmOSzxMD

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 5, …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462