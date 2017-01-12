Ian Hunter on Stranded in Reality Box Set: “I Don’t Know Anything that’s Left”

Proper MusicFormer Mott the Hoople frontman Ian Hunter has gone on to have an extremely prolific solo career, as evidenced by a massive 30-disc box set titled Stranded in Reality that was released recently.

The limited-edition collection, which spans the years 1975 to 2015, features remastered versions of 17 of Hunter’s official studio and live albums, many with bonus tracks, plus nine CDs’ worth of rare and previously unreleased recordings, two DVDs, an 88-page hardback book and some collectible inserts.

