‘ICU Grandpa’ has soothed hospital’s youngest and smallest patients for 12 years

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta(ATLANTA) — For 12 years or so, David Deutchman — recently nicknamed “the ICU Grandpa” — has been tending to the needs of babies, children and their parents at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospitals.

“Some of my guy friends ask me what I do here. I say, ‘Oh, I hold babies. Sometimes, sometimes I get puked on, I get peed on. It’s great.’ And they say, ‘Why would you do that?’ They just don’t get it — the kind of reward you can get from holding a baby,” he said.

Deutchman said he was coming to the hospital for