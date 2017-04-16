Idaho man pushes best friend in wheelchair as they trek 500 miles across Spain

Courtesy I’ll Push You(NEW YORK) — Imagine trekking 500 miles across mountains, rivers and even a Spanish desert. Now imagine doing that with your best friend who’s in a wheelchair.

Justin Skeesuck and Patrick Gray have known each other since they were born. Their parents attended the same church and the two went to middle and high school together.

Gray, 41, was even there when Skeesuck, also 41, was diagnosed with multifocal acquired motor axonopathy, a neuromuscular disease that causes symptoms similar to ALS.

“I have to have my clothes put on. I have to be bathed in the bathroom. I can do …read more