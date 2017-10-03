Every dollar counts. Connie Sellecca and I have started this campaign to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. You will help these people with medical bills, counseling, whatever it takes. We promise it will get directly to them….and quickly!!!
You can donate by going to: https://www.gofundme.com/ifyl-vegas-victims-fund
Thank you for your help.
IFYL Vegas Victims Fund
