IFYL Vegas Victims Fund

Every dollar counts. Connie Sellecca and I have started this campaign to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. You will help these people with medical bills, counseling, whatever it takes. We promise it will get directly to them….and quickly!!!
You can donate by going to: https://www.gofundme.com/ifyl-vegas-victims-fund
Thank you for your help.

…read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462