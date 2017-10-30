Ike & Tina Turner, Pointer Sisters among artists featured on newly reissued Blue Thumb Records compilation

Verve/UMeAll Day Thumbsucker Revisited, a long-out-of-print 1995 compilation featuring artists who recorded for the eclectic Blue Thumb Records, has been reissued as a two-CD set in celebration of the defunct label’s upcoming 50th anniversary.

Among the many acts on the album are Ike & Tina Turner, The Pointer Sisters, ex-Traffic member Dave Mason and Leon Russell.

The reissue features 32 songs, including two bonus songs that didn’t appear on the original compilation. The first-ever digital version of All Day Thumbsucker Revisited will be released on November 10.

The compilation also features songs by T. Rex predecessor group