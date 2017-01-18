Illinois Brothers Welcome First-Born Children on Same Day

iStock/Thinkstock(AURORA, Ill.) — Illinois brothers Jose and Ivan Favela are used to sharing the spotlight: They announced their engagements on the same day, they married their wives, side by side, in a joint wedding ceremony, and on Sunday, they both welcomed their first-born children, ABC-owned station WLS reported.

“He said, ‘You’re going to be an uncle.’ I was telling him, ‘You’re going to be an uncle too,'” Jose Favela told WLS.

The baby boys, Rodrigo and Josue, were born just steps away from each other in neighboring hospital rooms at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Illinois. The newborn cousins were not due …read more