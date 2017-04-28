Illinois dad walks again just months after car crash left him paralyzed

Cole Thomas(ROCHELLE, Ill.) — Illinois dad Cole Thomas walked out of rehab seven months after a car crash left him paralyzed.

“On my way to work with a fully loaded work truck, I had a deer run out in front of me and I swerved into the ditch. And once I tried to get it back up on the road, I overcorrected and we rolled off the opposite side of the road,” Thomas, 34, of Rochelle, told ABC News. “While we were rolling, my seat belt came off. I heard a click and felt a flap in front of my face, …read more