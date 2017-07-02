Illinois hospital celebrates Fourth of July with its tiniest patients

iStock/Thinkstock(OAK LAWN, Ill.) — A hospital in Illinois made sure that its tiniest patients were able to celebrate Fourth of July this year.

Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois hosted a party earlier this week to celebrate America’s Independence Day, dressing up babies in their neonatal intensive care units in red, white and blue outfits.

Not only did the babies get festive, but their parents, nurses and doctors got in on the all-American fun.

“Our tiniest patients were all dressed up in red, white, and blue to celebrate these families who have spent countless hours at their newborn’s bedside,” Lisa Parro, the …read more