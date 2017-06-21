I’m Down…Under!: Paul McCartney confirms plans for first Australian tour since 1993

MJ Kim/MPL Communications Ltd.As expected, Paul McCartney announced early this morning that he’ll bring his One on One Tour to Australia and New Zealand this year. The five-date trek kicks off December 2 in Perth, Australia, and will wind down December 16 with a show in Auckland, New Zealand.

The outing will mark McCartney’s first visit Down Under since his 1993 New World Tour. Sir Paul made the big announcement early Wednesday morning via a live Facebook video Q&A with Australian actor Tim Minchin.

