I’m One: The Who’s Roger Daltrey schedules solo shows in Mexico, US and Canada

Credit: Fabrice DemessenceAfter wrapping up its North American summer tour with an August 16 concert in Stateline, Nevada, The Who will finish off its 2017 itinerary with a brief South American trek that kicks off September 21 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and winds down October 1 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Following those dates, frontman Roger Daltrey has lined up a handful of solo shows in North America.

Daltrey’s solo outing gets underway with a previously announced appearance on October 27 at the inaugural and star-packed Rock Getaway event in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The singer also …read more


