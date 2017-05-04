In Minnesota’s worst measles outbreak, a battle of beliefs over vaccines

iStock/Thinkstock(MINNEAPOLIS) — An evolving community in the big city of Minneapolis is fighting a dangerous virus — and a battle of beliefs.

The largest measles outbreak in the Minnesota city in 25 years, this April, affected 34 people primarily between the ages of 0 to 5, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Eleven have been hospitalized.

The majority, 29, of the measles cases were among Somali Minnesotans, according to the state health department, which has been working to improve vaccination rates in their community.

State and local officials have been searching for any other people exposed to the virus — potentially 3,000


