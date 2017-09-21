In post about marriage equality, Elton John opens up about his first wedding…to a woman

Patrick Riviere/Getty ImagesIn 1976, Elton John told Rolling Stone he was bisexual, and when he got married in 1984, it was to a woman: a German recording engineer named Renate Blauel. They split after four years, and Elton then declared that he was “comfortable” identifying — not as bisexual — but gay. In a new Instagram post, he uses that experience to reflect on the issue of marriage equality, which is coming up for a vote in Australia very soon.

