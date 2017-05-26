In the Name of Les: U2’s The Edge to be honored with 2017 Les Paul Spirit Award

ABC/Randy HolmesU2 guitarist The Edge will be honored with the second annual Les Paul Spirit Award on June 9 when the Irish rockers make their first-ever appearance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

The award is presented by the Les Paul Foundation to an artist who exemplifies the spirit of the late electric-guitar and audio pioneer through music, technology, engineering and innovation.

In conjunction with the honor, the Les Paul Foundation and Bonnaroo Works Fund will make a grant in The Edge’s name to a charity chosen by the …read more