Indiana preemie home after family says Cancun hospital allegedly extorted over $30K from them

The Smith/Ralph family (INDIANAPOLIS) — A newborn baby is home in Indiana after being born prematurely in a Mexican hospital where his relatives said his parents were being extorted for thousands of dollars.

While vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, expectant parents Michaela Smith and Larry Ralph Jr. of Martinsville, Indiana, rushed to Hospiten Cancun when Michaela Smith started to feel contractions.

On the afternoon of July 18, baby Beckham was born just at under 3 pounds via emergency C-section. Michaela Smith was not due until Oct. 7, making her 12 weeks early, her mother Elaine Smith, also from Martinsville, told ABC News Friday.

The …read more