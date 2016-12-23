Infant Matches to Donated Liver After 40 Minutes on Organ Wait List

Melody McCabe(NEW YORK) — The family of an infant boy who was critically ill is celebrating after he received a vital liver transplant in under an hour, instead of waiting weeks, months or years.

Daniel McCabe was born with biliary atresia, a rare condition where bile ducts inside or outside the liver do not have normal openings, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

At 5 months old, McCabe’s health started to decline. His doctors decided to put him on the organ transplant list to receive a new liver from a donor.

Waiting for an organ match often takes months or even …read more