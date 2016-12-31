Injured Dog Stranded on Train Tracks Is Protected by Furry Friend

Denis Malafeyev(NEW YORK) — An injured dog that apparently couldn’t move off some snowy train tracks was, thankfully, not alone.

A furry friend made sure the other dog, Lucy, remained safe even when trains passed by holding her head down to keep her from getting hit.

Denis Malafeyev, who said he was part of the rescue effort for the two dogs, shared the heartwarming story on Facebook.

The Uzhhorod, Ukraine, man added in a message posted on Christmas Day that the dog named Panda not only protected Lucy from oncoming trains, he also warmed her as temperatures dropped.

Malafeyev called the dogs’ …read more