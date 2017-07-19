Inside the experimental treatment considered for baby Charlie Gard

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images(LONDON) — The U.S. doctor in London to examine Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old boy suffering from a critical illness that has damaged his brain and rendered him unable to breathe on his own, could recommend an experimental treatment — one which may or may not improve his outcome.

A U.K. judge extended invitations to Dr. Michio Hirano, chief of the division of Neuromuscular disorders and a professor of neurology at Columbia University in New York City, as well as a doctor from the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome who has not been named, after evidence on a new experimental …read more