Instagram launches #HereForYou campaign for mental health awareness

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Instagram announced the launch of its new campaign that addresses mental health issues head-on, using social media on ABC News’ Good Morning America Monday.

GMA got an exclusive first look at the campaign, which employs the hashtag #HereForYou to encourage users to open up about their own struggles with mental health and join a global conversation.

“People come to Instagram to tell their stories in a visual, and through an image they’re able to communicate how they’re feeling, what they’re doing,” Instagram’s Chief Operating Officer Marne Levine told ABC News. “So what we decided to do is to create …read more