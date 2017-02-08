Iranian Baby to Receive Heart Surgery in US After Delay Under Travel Ban

Reshad family photo(PORTLAND, Ore.) — Hospital officials in Oregon said that an infant from Iran, who arrived in the U.S. Tuesday since the travel ban was suspended, will now be able to undergo surgery to correct her dangerous heart condition.

On Tuesday, Fatemeh was allowed to enter the U.S., finally allowing her doctors to evaluate her in person.

“Fatemeh looks well. Our tests this morning have confirmed her diagnosis and the urgent need for treatment,” Dr. Laurie Armsby, associate professor of pediatrics and interim head, Division of Pediatric Cardiology, Oregon Health & Science University Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, said in a statement Tuesday. …read more