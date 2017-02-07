Is Madonna Adopting After All?

AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP/Getty ImagesA few weeks ago, Madonna issued a statement denying that she was in the African country of Malawi to adopt more children. At the time, she said, “The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.” But now, the BBC is reporting that she’s just been granted permission to adopt two children.

According to the BBC, a court spokesperson announced that Madonna was inside the courtroom on Tuesday when the country’s High Court ruled that the adoption could go through.

Madonna’s son David and daughter Mercy were both adopted from Malawi. …read more


