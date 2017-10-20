Isn’t Live Strange?: Moody Blues bassist John Lodge releases solo CD/DVD set “Live from Birmingham” today

Courtesy of Rogers & CowanMoody Blues singer/bassist John Lodge officially releases his CD/DVD box set Live from Birmingham — The 10,000 Light Years Tour today. The collection documents the final show of Lodge’s 2016 U.K. tour promoting his latest solo album, 10,000 Light Years Ago, which took place in his hometown of Birmingham in September 2016.

"[W]hen I decided to tour in England I said to the agent, 'The last concert has to be in Birmingham at the Town Hall,'" Lodge explains to ABC Radio, noting that the venue "was where all the best