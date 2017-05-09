It was 50 years ago next month: New documentary about The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper” album debuting on PBS

Courtesy of © Apple Corps Ltd.In honor of the upcoming 50th anniversary of the release of The BeatlesSgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, a documentary about the making of the groundbreaking album will premiere on PBS next month.

Sgt. Pepper’s Musical Revolution is an hour-long film that also takes a look at how the album’s inventive, psychedelic-inspired music reflected and influenced the cultural climate.

The documentary was directed by Francis Hanly, and is hosted by award-winning U.K. composer, music historian and broadcaster Howard Goodall.

The program features rare recordings of The Beatles working on Sgt. Pepper’s at Abbey Road Studios …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462