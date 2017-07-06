It was 60 years ago today…that Lennon met McCartney

Val Wilmer/Redferns60 years ago today, the course of popular music changed forever, when John Lennon met Paul McCartney for the first time.

It was Saturday, July 6, 1957, and that afternoon, John’s skiffle band the Quarrymen played at a festival at St. Peter’s Church in Liverpool. John, who was 16, played guitar and sang, backed up by Eric Griffiths on guitar, Colin Hanton on drums, Rod Davies on banjo, Pete Shotton on washboard and Len Garry on bass.

Later that night, the Quarrymen set up their instruments to perform again at a dance in the church …read more